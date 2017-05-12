Pirates prevail over old rival Ray-Pec

Maybe it’s not quite the rivalry it was a decade ago, but to the players from Raymore-Peculiar and Belton, it’s still a big game.

The Pirates and the Panthers squared off in their annual showdown May 5, in a contest that was dominated by pitching and defense. Belton only went three-for-12 with runners in scoring position, but it was enough to beat Ray-Pec 4-0 on the Panthers’ home field.

For Belton head coach Cody Newman, a former Panther-turned-Pirate, the win was particularly satisfying. This was the first win for the Pirates over the Panthers in eight years, the last one a 4-3 Belton victory in 2009.

“Last time I played on this field was my senior year,” said Newman, a 2004 Ray-Pec graduate. “It brings back some good memories, but I am on the other side now.”

Belton senior and Avila-bound Chance VanEaton provided most of the punch for the Pirates, driving in three runs. VanEaton struck out in his first at bat, but later broke the game open in the fourth inning with a two-run double to left center field.

“Walking up there, I really wasn’t straight in my head and I needed an approach,” said VanEaton. “Then first base coach Cooper walked up and asked me a question: ‘He has been throwing a lot of first pitch strikes hasn’t he? Stay within yourself, but attack that first pitch fastball if it is there.’ That’s what I tried to do.”

Just as impressive as VanEaton’s three RBIs was the performance of Belton starting pitcher Skyler Moore. Moore, who will be pitching for MCC-Longview next year, threw a complete-game shutout, giving up four hits and a walk while striking out seven.

“Today I was focused on trying to pitch all seven innings rather than going inning by inning,” said Moore. “I always have a lot of adrenalin, but the last two games I just focused on relaxing and focusing on the glove. Focusing on the present rather than a few innings from now really helped.”

Ray-Pec, which lost to Liberty North 6-4 earlier in the day, wasn’t without hope. Starting pitcher Jake Beauchamp threw five innings while only allowing two runs. Senior Andrew Houston was able to reach second base twice. In the first inning Houston singled then stole second. In the fourth inning Houston led off with a double, but never found his way home.

For the Pirates, it all came down to Pitching and defense.

“He (Moore) threw seven innings of shutout ball with four hits,” said Newman. “Houston had two of them. First pitch strike percentage was 80 percent or higher. That’s huge. Pitching ahead in the count, throwing strikes, and when the ball is put in play you keep things rolling. They had a leadoff double in the fourth inning and that guy didn’t even move 90 feet.”

Even with the win over Raymore Peculiar, Belton is seeded behind the Panthers in the Class 5, District 13 tournament, which gets under way Saturday at Lee’s Summit West. Belton is seeded sixth, while the Panthers are seeded fourth. Rockhurst is the No. 1 seed, but that’s no guarantee. The No. 1 seed has only won the district title three out of the last 10 years.

“It’s been nine years since the No. 1 seed out of district 13 won,” said Newman. “so I don’t know that any coach wants the No. 1 seed going in. I think it’s going to come down to which team shows up and plays consistent baseball in all three phases of the game.”