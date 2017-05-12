Belton boys, girls sixth in Suburban Blue meet

With the postseason on the horizon for track and field, Kearney’s boys and girls teams took advantage of one last chance to flex their muscles in the Suburban Blue Conference meet.

Kearney swept the boys and girls team titles last Friday at Belton’s Southwick Stadium. The Bulldog boys edged runner-up Platte County 366-336, while the girls held a commanding 392-296 edge over Platte County.

Belton’s boys and girls both placed fifth in the six-team meet. The Pirate boys scored 92 points while the girls finished with 82.

Belton’s boys also flexed some muscle in the throwing events. Charles Vestal and Logan Covery finished third and fourth in the shot put, and Tusiata Huston took third in the discus. Tyler Matthews had the top finish for the day for the Pirates when he finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.62 seconds.

Avery Hobson had a busy meet for Belton’s girls. Hobson, a freshman, placed fourth in the 100-meter dash, the long jump and the triple jump. Kamryn Estell placed fourth in the shot put and fifth in the discus for the Pirates and Sydney Morgan was third in the pole vault.

Kearney’s boys had a triple winner in Clayton Adams, who took home gold in the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs. Adams won the 800 in 1 minute, 58.6 seconds and led a one-two-three Bulldog finish in the 1,600 in 4:35.55. Adams and Jacob Ewer went one-two for the Bulldogs in the 3,200, with Adams winning in 9:49.46.

Kearney also had champions with Garrett Miller in the discus and Aaron Hoffman in the javelin. The Bulldogs’ 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams were also winners.

Kearney’s girls champions included Emma Couch in the 100 hurdles, Ashlyn Gonzalez in the shot put, Courtney Minor in the discus, Grace Burkemper in the javelin and Callie Schwarzenbach in the triple jump. The girls 400 and 3,200 relay teams were also victorious.

Makuac Leet placed first in the high jump and second in the triple for Platte County’s boys, who also had Bryce Bearden and Jacob Laures finish first and second in the pole vault. The Pirates’ girls had Rebekah Geddes win both the 800 and 1,600, Lexi Elmore place first in the 3,200 and Isabelle Geddes win in the 300-meter hurdles.

Class 1 District 4

Midway’s girls advanced six individuals and three relay teams to sectionals and took second place at the Class 1 District 4 meet at Midway.

Midway’s girls scored 105 points to finish behind first-place Kansas City Lutheran’s 105. Drexel was fifth at 64 points. The top four finishers in each event advance to the Class 1 sectional meet Saturday at Camdenton.

Midway’s qualifiers include Victoria Mincks, who placed third in the100-meter hurdles; Adia Eberle, who placed first in the high jump and second in shot put; Maggie Riggs, third in the discus; Ellie Kalinka first in the javelin; Jimmy Kalinka, first in pole vault; and Makenna Irvin third in pole vault. The Vikings’ 400-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay teams also qualified.

Midway’s boys, who finished third with 92.5 points, were led by Peyton Richardson, who placed first in both the javelin and long jump. Dawson Driggs took first in the triple jump, Joshua Yahnig was third in the discus and fourth in the javelin, Jesse Kelley placed third in the discus while Chandler Stevens was third and Landon Meerkatz was fourth in the pole vault. The Vikings also advanced all four of their relay teams.

Hauns Tholin placed first in the 800 and 1,600 for Drexel’s boys, who tied Osceola for fourth with 79 points. Joey Jacobs was a triple qualifier, placing first in the shot put, and second in the discus and javelin. Paul Orton was second in the 110 hurdles, Aaron Woods was third in the 300 hurdles and the Bobcats’ 1,600 relay team took fourth.

Drexel’s girls qualifiers included Maycie Mayfield, second in the pole vault; Alicia LaGatta, fourth in the 200; Heidi Swoger second in the discus and third in shot put; Sierra Knowler, third in the javelin; and the 400 and 800 relay teams.

Class 2 District 6

Elijah Johnson took first in the triple jump and third in the long jump to lead Sherwood’s sectional qualifiers at the Class 2 District 6 meet at Archie.

Sherwood also had Scott Hook place fourth in the 100- and 200-meter dashes and Christian Wilson take fourth 300 hurdles to qualify for the Class 2 sectional meet, which takes place Saturday in Sedalia.

Sherwood had three individual girls qualifiers in Grace Parrott, who was third in the 800; Kiera Clinton, third in the triple jump; and Samantha Hook, fourth in the long jump. The Marksmen girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams also advanced.

Daylin Kennedy of Archie placed second in the 800 and third in the 1,600 to qualify in both events. Weston Tarwater placed third in the pole vault.

Archie’s girls advanced Jocelyn Williams, who was second in the discus, and Katie Schacher, who took fourth in the 3,200. The Whirlwinds’ girls 3,200 relay team also qualified.