Alexa Barton promoted to city manager in Belton

The city of Belton recently promoted Alexa Barton to city manager.

Barton currently serves as the city’s assistant city manager Alexa Barton. She is set to start in her new role on June 1.

Barton will be replacing Ron Trivitt, who is retiring as city manager after 28 years of service.

City council unanimously approved an ordinance to Tuesday night to accept an employment agreement with Barton to serve as city manager.

This week in a press release, Mayor Jeff Davis said Barton “provides the continuity and broad-based experience required to maintain Belton’s tradition of excellence while helping improve city services and grow our tax base.”

“Alexa has a jump-start on leading the team at city hall and brings solid leadership and experience in economic development and citizen engagement to Belton,” Davis said. “She has a strong background in developing community vision and following through on strategic planning, and we are excited to have her on board.”

According to the press release, Barton has a distinguished, 30-year career in public executive leadership. She most recently served as city administrator for the city of Grain Valley, where she was responsible for long-range master planning, economic development and financial oversight. During her three-year tenure, the city obtained a Moody’s AA- credit rating. Also from 2005 to 2011, Barton served as county administrator for Clay County.

Since assuming her role as Belton assistant city manager in 2016, Barton has been involved in issues relating to citizen engagement, budget, policy formation and resident services, the press release said.

Barton said she looks forward to serving the city and praised her predecessor, Trivitt, “for setting a high standard of excellence.”

“Ron will be a tough act to follow,” Barton said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to build on his legacy of sound city governance, and I look forward to working with residents, businesses, the city council and city hall employees in the months and years ahead.”

Barton holds a master’s degree from the Hauptmann School of Public Affairs at Park University and is a certified purchasing manager and a certified professional public buyer. She is involved in a variety of professional organizations, including the American Society of Public Administration, Midwest Public Risk, International City/County Management Association, Missouri City/County Management Association, Kansas City Area Development Council and University of Missouri Extension.

According to an employment agreement with the city, Barton will be paid an annual base salary of $139,171.14 in her new role. The agreement goes into effect June 1.