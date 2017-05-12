State auditor to present findings of Harrisonville city audit May 24

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is scheduled to present findings from the state’s audit to the citizens of Harrisonville this month. The presentation is open to the public.

Nearly two years ago, more than 600 people in Harrisonville signed a petition to have the state audit the city’s finances. Now, the state auditor will present the results of that audit to the public.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway is scheduled to be at the Harrisonville Community Center at 5 p.m. May 24 to present the results of the audit and answer questions about what her office found.

According to the state auditor’s office, the audit was requested in June 2015 by residents of the city through a petition process that required 617 signatures. Work on the audit had started by January 2016. The audit primarily focused on 2014 and 2015.

Funding for a new police station, a city loan to the Missouri 291 transportation development district and two tax-increment financing districts in Harrisonville were identified as areas of concern by citizens in a previous report of the Democrat-Missourian.

Harrisonville Mayor Brian Hasek said in an interview Wednesday that citizens should expect to hear about some “inconsistencies, or irregularities” found in the audit and how the city has responded to each of those findings. The mayor said he and the aldermen participated in an exit meeting with the auditor’s office last month.

According to the auditor’s website, an exit meeting is a part of the process where the agency audited receives a copy of the draft report, and representatives from the state auditor’s office meet with those involved in the organization or agency to discuss report findings. The city had 30 days after the meeting to respond to each finding.

“I think they did a pretty good job. A few things I think were kind of surprising to me, but overall, I think they did what we asked them to do,” Hasek said.

“Not everybody maybe will be happy with it, but the thing about audits is the results are the results. I think it definitely will help us address things that need to be improved in the city.”

Printed copies of the audit report are expected to be available on the night of the presentation and will also be available on the auditor’s website.