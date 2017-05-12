New principal, assistant principal hired to lead Ray-Pec East Middle School

The Raymore-Peculiar school district announced in a press release Friday that it hired a new principal and assistant principal of Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School.

Katie Campbell, who will become the new principal, and Stacy Johnson, who will become the new assistant principal, are set to start their new jobs July 1.

The school board approved the two new hires during a special meeting Thursday.

Beginning in August the school will serve students in grades 6-8.

Campbell has 14 years of experience, including teaching sixth grade communication arts and serving as a middle school associate principal in the De Soto, Kansas school district and as an instructional coach in the Shawnee Mission school district.

Campbell received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Bethel College in North Newton, Kansas and her master’s degree in educational leadership from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kan. Campbell and her husband, Jared, call downtown Kansas City home and share it with their two small dogs.

Campbell will be replacing the current middle school principal, David Mitchell. Mitchell accepted a position within the Lee’s Summit school district in April, and will start his new job as principal of Summit Lakes Middle School on July 1.

Johnson comes to Raymore-Peculiar following 10 years of teaching experience and serving as an instructional coach, assistant principal intern, and assistant principal in the Hickman Mills School District.

Johnson received her bachelor’s degree in secondary education and history, her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and her education specialist degree in secondary administration, all from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Johnson is a Raymore resident. She and her husband, Bill, are the parents of triplets who attend Creekmoor Elementary School.